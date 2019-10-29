© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Critique of Ray Comfort's "Gospel in a Minute"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • October 29, 2019
Ray should really just stick to debating against evolution.
Critique of Ray Comfort false gospel analyzed by Tim Alleman of The Principled Legal Standard for the First Genuine Doctrinal Reformation of the Church. Read full article on Ray Comfort "gospel" in a minute at http://www.principledlegalstandard.org/critique-of-ray-comforts-gospel-in-a-minute/
Get The Principled Legal Standard book at http://www.amazon.com/Principled-Lega...
Subscribe to our Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmlp...
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/principledle...
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/1141865363135...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Theonomos
#PLS
Critique of Ray Comfort false gospel analyzed by Tim Alleman of The Principled Legal Standard for the First Genuine Doctrinal Reformation of the Church. Read full article on Ray Comfort "gospel" in a minute at http://www.principledlegalstandard.org/critique-of-ray-comforts-gospel-in-a-minute/
Get The Principled Legal Standard book at http://www.amazon.com/Principled-Lega...
Subscribe to our Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmlp...
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/principledle...
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/1141865363135...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Theonomos
#PLS
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.