Viktor Orban's Epic Interview; France/Italy Take To the Streets in Protest 8/8/2021

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Tucker Carlson Interviews Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an amazingly candid and insightful conversation everyone NEEDS to see. Then, Italians and French LIBERTY fighters continue to take to the streets in protest of health passes needed to do basic tasks. Also, after a one week ban on YouTube for critiquing lockdowns and mandates, Sky News Australia hit back- but Australian Senators want to interrogate the news channel saying if "something is too dangerous for the internet it's too dangerous dangerous for tv". All that and more on our Sunday UK/EU World news Report!