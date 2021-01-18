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Ben Shapiro Picks up the Gloves in Battle of Ideas -- We ALL Should
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1055 views • January 18, 2021
In an effort to combat leftist propaganda and the Wolk ideas spread throughout our schools, Ben Shapiro and his company the daily wire have released a movie conforming to the values that he wants to propagate out into the world and America. Run fight hide is the movie released just recently by the daily wire, and it's purpose is to combat The woke leftist culture of Hollywood and the majority of media leftist culture of Hollywood and the majority of media.
#BenShapiro #runFightHide #ideabattle
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#BenShapiro #runFightHide #ideabattle
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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