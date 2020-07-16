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Why Face Masks Don't Work (Benn Swann)
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129 views • July 16, 2020
So much debate over whether or not we should be wearing masks in order to fight C0VlD but multiple scientific studies over the past decade have already settled this question. Not only do medical masks not prevent the spread of virus, but a 1995 study proves that wearing a cloth mask can put you at greater risk for infection. Ben Swann breaks down the science.
MRR - https://youtu.be/h8upEg-bEJ8
MRR - https://youtu.be/h8upEg-bEJ8
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