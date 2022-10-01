Dave Smith Breaks Down the Reasons Russia Invaded Ukraine

It's good to hear that the truth about this SMO was heard on this major channel on YT. Sharing here to.

-----

I'm sharing this video from PowerfulJRE, on YouTube, Taken from JRE #1875 w/Dave Smith:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6XMz...

-----

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. New Thursday show is uploaded.https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1



