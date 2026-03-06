AARON SIRI ON JOE ROGAN: VACCINE DEBATE GOES MAINSTREAM

ICAN lead attorney Aaron Siri joins Del Bigtree following his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where millions of listeners heard his legal arguments surrounding vaccine safety studies and the policies governing the childhood immunization schedule.





During the widely discussed interview, Siri outlined how federal laws such as the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 shaped the legal framework around vaccine manufacturers and injury claims, sparking renewed debate about accountability and safety oversight.





The conversation also turns to a letter sent to Siri by renowned vaccinologist Dr. Stanley Plotkin, often referred to as the “godfather of vaccines,” criticizing Siri’s work and warning that it contributes to vaccine hesitancy.





Siri reads from his response and revisits the highly publicized 2018 deposition of Dr. Plotkin, where he questioned the leading vaccine scientist for nearly ten hours about vaccine testing, research ethics, and safety science.





The discussion revisits the scientific and legal foundations of modern vaccinology and examines why the debate over vaccine safety, informed consent, and pharmaceutical accountability continues to gain national attention.



