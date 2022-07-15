PARASITIC BIO WEAPON EXPOSED! - Big Pharma INVESTING In Theragrippers! - Robot Vaccine Parasite!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest investing by big pharma corporations into theragrippers, a robot based on a parasite that clings to your stomach or colon lining to slow release medications (or poisons) into your system. It's even able to be remotely controlled.

It's delivered by nose swabs much like animal vaccines.

This is a major part of the transhumanist great reset agenda. They want to destroy what it means to be human and control people from the inside out.

Outside of eugenics and bioweapons (which there are a lot more where this one came from including mRNA fruits and vegetables), the idea is to control us in a technocratic system of slavery, whether dead or alive.





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