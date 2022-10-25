Who Are the Key Members of Xi Jinping’s Third Administration

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https://gnews.org/articles/488208
Summary：10/23/2022 Miles Guo: This is the second leading group full of harsh players in the CCP’s history since Mao Zedong entered Beijing in1949. I have been saying since 2017 that Xi Jinping frequently visited CCP’s old leaders in Beijing. Now Xi Jinping finally tells the truth “Visit CCP’s old leaders to say goodbye”. He is kicking all the old leaders out. Now, isn’t Xi Jinping our brother in arms on taking down the CCP?