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Harry Vox: COVID is the Jewish Bankers' ASSET STRIPPING Operation
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300 views • June 01, 2021
Harry Vox: COVID is the Jewish Bankers' ASSET STRIPPING Operation
Video Source: Harry Vox
Re: (May 31, 2021)
Its easy to prove this whole covid scamdemic is a fraud from top to bottom. Its just a race between those fighting to preserve our freedoms and the PIGLIKE JEWISH BANKER CLASS enlisting every low life con artist politician and government official to FORCE this Jewish banker slavery on our families.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: Harry Vox
Re: (May 31, 2021)
Its easy to prove this whole covid scamdemic is a fraud from top to bottom. Its just a race between those fighting to preserve our freedoms and the PIGLIKE JEWISH BANKER CLASS enlisting every low life con artist politician and government official to FORCE this Jewish banker slavery on our families.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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