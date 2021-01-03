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Age of Shiloh, Million of Billion of Years Part 1, Bible Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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35 views • January 03, 2021
Hanukkah Sameach!
[***My twin brother and I have had a "Spiritual Experience" (Numbers 11:26; 2 Samuel 23:2) in 1982 circa where the voice of HaShem was in our mouth the Bible calls "Spirit of Yhwh" and "Spirit of Elohim" is called in the Talmud and Midrash "Holy Spirit" ("Ruaḥ ha-Ḳodesh." "Holy Spirit" occurs in Ps. li. 11 and in Isa. lxiii. 10, 11, the Shekinah.)***]
24 Kislev 5781
December 10, 2020
Shalom everyone,
How does the song go?
I found her diary underneath a tree
And started reading about me...
In my case I discovered the Bible Code and started reading about me...
It mentions where I was before I was born to my parents.
Scene: On #Nibiru sited next to HaShem [God], [Lord of Spirits].
The Bible Code mentions that Shiloh the Messiah was the first creation. Created before time,
before the Throne[s], before the angelic and before the cosmos. Shiloh was created in the center
of the universes a long, long time ago. [You are going to be in SHOCK when you see the years in this code!]
That HaShem [God] me my names.
And that Shiloh the Messiah would be born to parents of the male line of king David through King Solomon in the End of the Days [Gen. 49:1 & 10].
We will be looking at the Jewish Encyclopedia & the Book of Enoch which Enoch call the Messiah "Son of Man", My Elect One and other names.
So this video is called the "Age of Shiloh" From Eternity To Now.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Links:
Messiah Preexisting:
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/12339-preexistence
Messiah / Moshiach / Mashiach
http://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/10729-messiah
Son of Man:
https://davidwilber.com/articles/who-is-the-son-of-man-in-enoch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Son_of_man
Nibiru - Israel
https://www.sefaria.org/sheets/229137?lang=bi
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-01.html
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-02.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-03.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-04.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-05.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-06.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-07.html#anchor1234567
There are approximately 716 Torah Codes with name "Son of Man"
There are approximately 10,933 Bible Codes with name "Son of Man"
There are approximately 54 Torah Codes with name "The Son of Man"
There are approximately 776 Bible Codes with name "The Son of Man"
There are approximately 1 Torah Codes with name "My Elect"
There are approximately 23 Bible Codes with name "My Elect"
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
Politichatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
[***My twin brother and I have had a "Spiritual Experience" (Numbers 11:26; 2 Samuel 23:2) in 1982 circa where the voice of HaShem was in our mouth the Bible calls "Spirit of Yhwh" and "Spirit of Elohim" is called in the Talmud and Midrash "Holy Spirit" ("Ruaḥ ha-Ḳodesh." "Holy Spirit" occurs in Ps. li. 11 and in Isa. lxiii. 10, 11, the Shekinah.)***]
24 Kislev 5781
December 10, 2020
Shalom everyone,
How does the song go?
I found her diary underneath a tree
And started reading about me...
In my case I discovered the Bible Code and started reading about me...
It mentions where I was before I was born to my parents.
Scene: On #Nibiru sited next to HaShem [God], [Lord of Spirits].
The Bible Code mentions that Shiloh the Messiah was the first creation. Created before time,
before the Throne[s], before the angelic and before the cosmos. Shiloh was created in the center
of the universes a long, long time ago. [You are going to be in SHOCK when you see the years in this code!]
That HaShem [God] me my names.
And that Shiloh the Messiah would be born to parents of the male line of king David through King Solomon in the End of the Days [Gen. 49:1 & 10].
We will be looking at the Jewish Encyclopedia & the Book of Enoch which Enoch call the Messiah "Son of Man", My Elect One and other names.
So this video is called the "Age of Shiloh" From Eternity To Now.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Links:
Messiah Preexisting:
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/12339-preexistence
Messiah / Moshiach / Mashiach
http://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/10729-messiah
Son of Man:
https://davidwilber.com/articles/who-is-the-son-of-man-in-enoch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Son_of_man
Nibiru - Israel
https://www.sefaria.org/sheets/229137?lang=bi
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-01.html
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-02.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-03.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-04.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-05.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-06.html#anchor1234567
https://www.billkochman.com/Articles-Non-BBB/enoch-07.html#anchor1234567
There are approximately 716 Torah Codes with name "Son of Man"
There are approximately 10,933 Bible Codes with name "Son of Man"
There are approximately 54 Torah Codes with name "The Son of Man"
There are approximately 776 Bible Codes with name "The Son of Man"
There are approximately 1 Torah Codes with name "My Elect"
There are approximately 23 Bible Codes with name "My Elect"
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
Politichatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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