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America is Officially a Fascist State!!
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80 views • May 19, 2020
COVID-19 data sharing with law enforcement sparks concerns!!
More than 11 million people have been tested in the U.S. for COVID-19, all with the assurance that their private medical information would remain protected and undisclosed.
Link:
https://apnews.com/ab4cbfb5575671c5630c2442bc3ca75e
More than 11 million people have been tested in the U.S. for COVID-19, all with the assurance that their private medical information would remain protected and undisclosed.
Link:
https://apnews.com/ab4cbfb5575671c5630c2442bc3ca75e
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