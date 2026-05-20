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THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Big show this Thursday on The HighWire!


Sen. Bill Cassidy lost his primary after months of obstructing RFK Jr. at HHS. Del examines what the result says about MAHA's political reach.


Next, the energy and water demands of AI data centers are starting to strain local grids and resources. One Utah facility spans twice the area of Manhattan, while residents near Lake Tahoe have been asked to burn wood for heat. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down why this story deserves more attention.


Plus, tick-borne illnesses like alpha-gal syndrome and Lyme disease are spreading. Dr. Jessica Peatross joins Del to discuss remission and natural treatment options.

The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific. Where there’s an uptick in common sense, every week


The HighWire with Del Bigtree
📅 May 21, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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