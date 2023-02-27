Create New Account
We Ain't Going Back To The 1950's-Cry Your Tears, Get Busy and Get Prepping
glock 1911
Are you willing to accept that things are NEVER going back to "the way they were"?  Things are going to get tougher, more violent, with more scarcity, more deception and more frequency.  Preparedness, planning, physical fitness, faith and SKILLS are requisite, and will become even more critical as the communist takeover and destruction of America is consummated.  Thank you for watching, take care, God bless.

weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

