Free the Shaman NOW! Denied Exculpatory Evidence by Evil Liars

Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman, should be released from prison immediately, with the prosecution denying him the exculpatory evidence in the form of videotapes of him being wet around by capital police during his supposed violent insurrection. His lawyer went on tucker Carlson, and confirmed that the tapes had not been made available, meaning that the prosecutors should be facing disbarment and jail time.#JacobChansley #tuckercarlson #qanon #jan6 #woke #liars #justice





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more