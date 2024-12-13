BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Benefits of Optimal Hormone Levels in Men
39 views • 4 months ago

Hormone therapy is not just for women! It is important for men to maintain optimal hormone levels, particularly as they age. Testosterone peaks during the late teens and early 20s, affecting brain function, muscle tone, cardiovascular health, sex drive, and more. However, testosterone naturally declines over time. Lab tests for testosterone often focus on age ranges rather than optimal levels, leading some doctors to claim levels are "in range" even if they are not ideal for a man's well-being. Dr. Hotze, who has used testosterone therapy for almost 30 years, believes it has helped him maintain energy and productivity in business, church, and the community.

Join Dr. Hotze as he highlights how testosterone supports thyroid function, regulates metabolism, and is impacted by environmental factors such as xenoestrogens (petrochemicals mimicking estrogen). Testosterone replacement therapy, such as weekly injections, has shown multiple benefits including improved energy, metabolism, and red blood cell production. If you are experiencing symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, and brain fog, you might want to consider testosterone replacement therapy, alongside healthy lifestyle practices like proper nutrition and supplementation for overall health.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthmetabolismhormone therapydr steven hotzehormone levelswellness revolution
