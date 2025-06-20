I really don't think Israel has nuclear weapons - they would have used them by now !





It is just a decades old bluff !





Same with the US !





The difference between Israel and the US - is that the US craves being liked by the world !





While Israel is hated by the world - mainly because they have kept the Palestinians hostage on their own land - for 77 years !





IRAN could develop a nuclear weapon - because they are a lot smarter than ISRAEL - as they are showing right now !





This is what ISRAEL feared - a smart IRAN compared to a dumb ISRAEL - and an even dumber collection of rogue Gulf States !





This





‘There is a country that WON’T ALLOW any international inspectors – ISRAEL' – Matt Gaetz





Former Congressman and Trump’s first choice for attorney general Matt Gaetz (https://t.me/SputnikInt/71562)mocks Washington’s double standards