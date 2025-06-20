© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I really don't think Israel has nuclear weapons - they would have used them by now !
It is just a decades old bluff !
Same with the US !
The difference between Israel and the US - is that the US craves being liked by the world !
While Israel is hated by the world - mainly because they have kept the Palestinians hostage on their own land - for 77 years !
IRAN could develop a nuclear weapon - because they are a lot smarter than ISRAEL - as they are showing right now !
This is what ISRAEL feared - a smart IRAN compared to a dumb ISRAEL - and an even dumber collection of rogue Gulf States !
‘There is a country that WON’T ALLOW any international inspectors – ISRAEL' – Matt Gaetz
Former Congressman and Trump’s first choice for attorney general Matt Gaetz (https://t.me/SputnikInt/71562)mocks Washington’s double standards