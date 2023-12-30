[Feb 13, 2019] TFR - 144 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 7

Another open lines show! As usual, the topics were all over the map. I opened the first segment talking about my new blog dealing with the nature of Christ and the Trinity on website, ephraimawakening.com. Next I brought up the subject of this new super city that is planned to be built in Saudi Arabia called NEOM, which is projected to be 14,000 square miles, 33 times larger than NYC at a cost of more than $600 BILLION. Could this be the true “Babylon” of the End Times? My first caller was the one who introduced me to this, so we chatted most of the second segment about it. Then with the other callers we discussed mythological creatures, the cross of Christ, 5G towers and more.





