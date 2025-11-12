November 12, 2025

rt.com





India's Prime Minister meets with victims wounded in the deadly Delhi terrorist attack. That's as some in India are starting to put blame on Pakistan for Monday's explosion. Kiev's mayor proposes sending 22-year-olds to war while his own children of the same age enjoy themselves in Europe and America. Injuries and large-scale damage are reported in the West Bank following an alleged arson attack by Israeli settlers. Locals say all their belongings are in ashes.





