Whose Side Are You One? Jesus Christ or the Jews?

Side with the Jews? Or side with Jesus Christ?

"Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel, ‘Every man of you put his sword upon his thigh, and go back and forth from gate to gate in the camp, and kill every man his brother, and every man his friend, and every man his neighbor.’" Exodus 32:27

Jesus Christ -- the Lord God -- has never had any intention of making this life nor our choices easy. Loyalty is a matter of blood. You and I need to be as loyal to HIm as He is to us and if that means "offending" your brother, your son, your friend, or your neighbor, that should be an easy choice.

Unfortunately, the Judeo-Christian religion is highly offended by what Jesus Christ says, and so they invented a new god.