11/4/24 FEED THE TRUMP LION! VOTE VOTE VOTE! #PopularVote4theWin!

11/4/24 Winning the Popular Vote is The Shield against The Steal! Whatever State you are in, flood the polls with votes for Trump! As DC puts up fences around the Whitehouse, & the machine keys have been posted online by CO Sec of State & Feds are placed in 27 states' polling stations, We, the People, can make our Stand with a Tsunami of votes & God's Armor/Prayer! Shields Up! Hold the Line! Stay in Place for the Win!!! We ARE FREE!





YAFTV subscriber needs help in North Carolina:

“Thank you! Greatly appreciate your continued prayers”

MAHA Event! HEAL From The Jabs! with Drs. Group, Ardis, Ealy and Schmidt:

Healing for the A.G.E.S. 2.0 conference, the showing starts Nov 2 - for free viewing, sign up here:

Watch Pastor Jeff’s amazing sermon 11/3/24 on God and our responsibility to vote according to scripture, start watching at 41:30

Archbishop Vigano endorses Trump, calls Kamala a monster who obeys Satan:

The Election Machine Keys Online by Jena Griswald:

FOLLOW Patrick Byrne for Election Passwords online exposed:

ACTIVE Overseas Military Votes Blocked:

Natural News with Drs. Ardis, Group, Schmidt, & Ealy, on EMF THREATS and solutions to protect your health:

Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf:

Order Dr, Naomi Wolf’s Book “Pfizer Papers” updated, in paperback!

(Can also order directly from Skyhorse Publishing to avoid evil Amazon!)





The Story of how the Ukraine War became death of 600,000 Ukrainians:

https://x.com/ivan_8848/status/1852163971501166661





Lt Col. Pete Chambers reports: FEMA NC camps and Grid down possibility:

Please support Zeee media!





Baron Trump book written in the late 1800s:

The Blessing:

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!