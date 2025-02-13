BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DIGITAL TWIN STORAGE AND PHARMACOVIGIANCE
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
178 views • 2 months ago

A digital twin is a virtual model of a physical entity, with dynamic, bi-directional links between the physical entity and its corresponding twin in the digital domain. Digital twins are increasingly used today in different industry sectors.


Applied to medicine and public health, digital twin technology can drive a radical transformation of traditional electronic health/medical records (focusing on individuals) and their aggregates (covering populations) to make them ready for a new era of precision (and accuracy) medicine and public health. Digital twins enable learning and discovering new knowledge, new hypothesis generation and testing, and in silico experiments and comparisons. They are poised to play a key role in formulating highly personalized treatments and interventions in the future.


This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation

View the entire presentation here:

Part 1: https://rumble.com/v6gq67p-exposing-the-a.i.-track-and-trace-stargate-hellscape-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Part 2: https://rumble.com/v6hhynj-the-ai-hive-mind-total-assimilation-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Blog post with slides and backup documentation:

https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/6/


Check out our EMF Protection Products Here:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/

