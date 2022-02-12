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COVID SHOTS - "Sterilize men for good" says Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
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4682 views • February 12, 2022
Does the COVID vaccine sterilize men?
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich says that the COVID shots sterilize men for good. There has been a drop in births in many countries after the vaccine rollout.
Has anyone looked into validating this?
This was not tested in the clinical trials.
We are the clinical trial here, but the doctors did not warn us about this.
We will find out very soon whether or not we have just sterilized 80% of our population. This is the biggest clinical trial in history.
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich says that the COVID shots sterilize men for good. There has been a drop in births in many countries after the vaccine rollout.
Has anyone looked into validating this?
This was not tested in the clinical trials.
We are the clinical trial here, but the doctors did not warn us about this.
We will find out very soon whether or not we have just sterilized 80% of our population. This is the biggest clinical trial in history.
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