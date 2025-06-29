THE DERSH THINKS THAT 🔞 THE AGE OF CONSENT IS TOO DAMN HIGH❗

Shadow of Ezra - Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, says the age of consent laws are too high.





He claims the laws have become too political and proposes lowering the age from 18.





“We need to lower the age of consent. There’s no reason s*x at 15, 16, 17 can’t be enjoyed earlier in life.”





Alan Dershowitz was not only close friends with Epstein. He sexually abused minors multiple times. Dershowitz also witnessed others sexually abuse minors as well.





No wonder he's trying to lower the age of consent. I keep telling you, their goal is legal pedophil*a, and they're trying to do it right in front of your face.





We are these kid's only lines of defense and protection, and it's past the time that we start fighting back even more and protecting these kids. They won't stop until we literally stop them. Stand up, speak up, and end child trafficking and abuse.