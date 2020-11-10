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TUESDAY - NOVEMBER 10, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1279729677
EP 2187-9AM DOJ POSTURING FOR COVER-UP. PA LAWSUIT: 21K DECEASED ON VOTER ROLLS; EVIDENCE OF VOTING AFTER DEATH
The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed an amended lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of State for failing to reasonably maintain voter registration records under federal and state law (Public Interest Legal Foundation v. Boockvar). The Public Interest Legal Foundation recently found at least 21,000 apparently deceased registrants on Pennsylvania’s voter rolls in the final weeks of the 2020 Election cycle. The Foundation’s amended complaint, filed today, notes in part: “[A]as of October 7, 2020, at least 9,212 registrants have been dead for at least five years, at least 1,990 registrants have been dead for at least ten years, and at least 197 registrants have been dead for at least twenty years … Pennsylvania still left the names of more than 21,000 dead individuals on the voter rolls less than a month before one of the most consequential general elections for federal officeholders in many years.” EP 2187-9AM DOJ POSTURING FOR COVER-UP. PA LAWSUIT: 21K DECEASED ON VOTER ROLLS; EVIDENCE OF VOTING AFTER DEATH – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/32xhvPf
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