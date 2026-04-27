BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Disruption of the Petrodollar System, an interview with Scott Horton
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
153 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 2 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


For decades, the petrodollar kept the system alive—but cracks are forming. Nations are diversifying, trading outside the dollar, and reshaping global finance. If demand for U.S. debt weakens, the ripple effects could be massive. The world is shifting—and the old financial playbook may not survive.


#Petrodollar #GlobalShift #DeDollarization #Finance #Geopolitics #Economy


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
brighteonfinancebt highlights
Chapters

6:57End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Willow Tohi
Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Report Declining Financial Health

Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Report Declining Financial Health

Sterling Ashworth
How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

Mike Adams
United Arab Emirates to Leave OPEC After 60 Years

United Arab Emirates to Leave OPEC After 60 Years

Garrison Vance
Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Belle Carter
Trump family&#8217;s crypto empire: Billions in suspicious gains, zero accountability

Trump family’s crypto empire: Billions in suspicious gains, zero accountability

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy