The Disruption of the Petrodollar System, an interview with Scott Horton

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For decades, the petrodollar kept the system alive—but cracks are forming. Nations are diversifying, trading outside the dollar, and reshaping global finance. If demand for U.S. debt weakens, the ripple effects could be massive. The world is shifting—and the old financial playbook may not survive.
#Petrodollar #GlobalShift #DeDollarization #Finance #Geopolitics #Economy
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