We’re still in this constant uptrend rally that’s so historic.
The one constant is liquidity.
Signs of excess are bubbling all over the place.
Market concentration is as bad as we’ve ever seen it.
Yet the uptrend channel is amazingly clean and predictable, as if a program is running.
NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: Dissecting The Beast (10 March 2024)
