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Abp. Viganò warns Trump about 'Great Reset' plot to 'subdue humanity,' destroy freedom
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54 views • October 31, 2020
30 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLcTgJULW0M
LifeSiteNews : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYImiD9L0dMycenfBy2al0Q
His Excellency has written another open letter to President Trump about the 'global conspiracy against God and humanity.'
'It is you, dear President, who are 'the one who opposes' the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness,' His Excellency writes. 'Place your trust in the Lord.'
Read more: Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-warns-trump-about-great-reset-plot-to-subdue-humanity-destroy-freedom
Subscribe to LifeSite's daily emails here: https://lifesite.kartra.com/page/emailsubscribe
LifeSiteNews : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYImiD9L0dMycenfBy2al0Q
His Excellency has written another open letter to President Trump about the 'global conspiracy against God and humanity.'
'It is you, dear President, who are 'the one who opposes' the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness,' His Excellency writes. 'Place your trust in the Lord.'
Read more: Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-warns-trump-about-great-reset-plot-to-subdue-humanity-destroy-freedom
Subscribe to LifeSite's daily emails here: https://lifesite.kartra.com/page/emailsubscribe
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