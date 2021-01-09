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Nancy Wants To Give You A Stimulus
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48 views • January 09, 2021
Nancy Pelosi thinks a $600 stimulus due to their botching of the pandemic is, as she says, "significant". Yet, in 2018, when average Americans received $2500 from the Trump tax cuts, she bemoaned it as "insignificant crumbs". Leave it to a democrat socialist to think $600 is greater than $2500. Math is hard!
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