Florida Will Investigate mRNA Vaccine Makers

Summary：On December 25th, Dr. Naomi Wolf said in a GETTR video that the Florida Supreme Court approved Governor Ron DeSantis' request to impanel a grand jury to investigate the mRNA CCP virus vaccine manufacturers and release all their data.
