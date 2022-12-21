Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wrath Of The King.
Proverbs 20:2 (NIV).
2) A king’s wrath strikes terror like the roar of a lion;
those who anger him forfeit their lives.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is wise not to anger those with authority over you.
https://pc1.tiny.us/5dapvt4h
#king #wrath #strikes #terror #roar #lion #anger #forfeit #their #lives
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.