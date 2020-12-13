Ep.198 | The 12 (Shocking) presumptions of Court

#Adrian #12 Presumptions

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Have you ever wondered why the court seems so one-sided? It is because it is. Armed with some basic knowledge if you ever find yourself in court you must be aware of the 12 Presumptuons of Court and be prepared to rebut the presumptions. Rebut, rebut, rebut.

This video originally had Canon 3228 in the title, referencing the web page I was reading from. Since we have been unable to locate the source document for Canon 3228 on 29th December 2022 I removed Canon 3228 from the title..

The web page I was reading from : https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/british-law/canon-3228-the-twelve-presumptions-of-court/ I highly recommend looking through the whole website - I believe it is packed with good information.

The video I was referring to is Ep.197 | Are you a man, a woman or a person?:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1gzAheaO6Pw/

As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

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