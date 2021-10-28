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Did you know that you are due a recompense if you catch the devil stealing from you?
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101 views • October 28, 2021
In this video, we introduce what a recompense is and why it is important for those who are disciples and followers of Christ to use this as a means to stand against the devil.
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