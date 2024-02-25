Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IDF Soldier Confronted A Muslim Live Then THIS HAPPENED! Interesting Twist &Exposure Of Israel !!!
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3323 Subscribers
163 views
Published 16 hours ago

MIRRORED from The Muslim Lantern

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qnYJXIxSpc&t=428s&ab_channel=TheMuslimLantern

Check out this interesting encounter of Ex-IDF soldier with a Muslim guy on LIVE ,who exposes Israel and things he used to do while serving in IDF!!!

 

Keywords
livemuslimidf soldierpalestine genocideexposure israel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket