KFAB Done Brought the Whole Racist Covid Crew Back — All Them Liars on the Air Again!

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Former Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and the full KFAB morning crew from the 2020 COVID era have returned to the airwaves, reigniting criticism over their roles in mask mandates, lockdowns, and vaccine promotion that disproportionately affected Black communities in Nebraska.
Read the article https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/kfab-done-brought-the-whole-covid
#KFAB #JeanStothert #COVIDMandates #OmahaRadio #BlackVoicesMatter
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