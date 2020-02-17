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Bloomberg on Suicide Watch After Hillary Floated as Running Mate
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25 views • February 17, 2020
"Kill it”! That’s what a lawsuit alleges Bloomberg told a top sales employee when she told him she was pregnant. Why not run with Hillary? He’s just like her
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