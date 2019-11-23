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Rz's Saturday Free Speech Zone 11-016-2019
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12 views • November 23, 2019
This Week On Rz's Saturday Free Speech Zone:
Red Flags, Socialists At The Gates, And Media Purges Of The Past.
Adult Themes Will Be Discussed. Adult Language May/ Will Be Used.
You have been warned!!!!!
"One useless man is a shame, two is a law firm, and three or more is a #congress."-- John Adams
Red Flags, Socialists At The Gates, And Media Purges Of The Past.
Adult Themes Will Be Discussed. Adult Language May/ Will Be Used.
You have been warned!!!!!
"One useless man is a shame, two is a law firm, and three or more is a #congress."-- John Adams
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