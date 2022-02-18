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X22 Report B 02. 17. 22.
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160 views • February 18, 2022
Ep. 2705b - Fear Is Real, Something Big Is Coming, Justice Is Coming For Hillary, Down She Goes
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The [DS] is panicking, the narrative is falling apart and the truth is coming out. Durham is on the hunt and he will make them all feel pain, the arrest will come, but first the country needs to see it all, they need to see the crimes, treason and sedition, only when the people understand can there be arrests. Justice is coming for [HRC] and others, the fear is real, something big is about to hit.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is panicking, the narrative is falling apart and the truth is coming out. Durham is on the hunt and he will make them all feel pain, the arrest will come, but first the country needs to see it all, they need to see the crimes, treason and sedition, only when the people understand can there be arrests. Justice is coming for [HRC] and others, the fear is real, something big is about to hit.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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