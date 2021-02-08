5 year old girl left in coma after being hit by drunk Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach, Britt Reid

#DUI #Chiefs #SuperBowl #Drunk #BrittReid #AndyReid #Coach #Loser #Ariel



The five-year-old girl critically injured and left in a coma after a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs' assistant coach Britt Reid on Thursday night has been pictured for the first time, as she is named locally as Ariel.



The young girl was in the back of a car that Reid allegedly crashed into after he had 'two to three drinks' on his prescription Adderall, according to KSHB.



An unnamed four-year-old was also in the back seat of the car and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Britt was also hospitalized but his injuries have not been revealed.



Britt, 35, did not accompany the Kansas City Chiefs and his father, head coach Andy Reid, as they touched down at the Super Bowl on Saturday afternoon, flying into town a day before they defend their title against the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



The team confirmed on Saturday that Britt was not making the trip to Tampa and that he was involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Missouri that resulted in the injury of two young children.



The crash happened on an entrance ramp one exit south of the Chiefs' practice facility.



Reid, who is reported to have previous DUI, drug and gun charges, is now being investigated to determine whether he was impaired at the time of the crash.



Ariel's family has since started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her medical expenses and to help her single mother as she misses work to stay but the young girl's side.



The Chiefs confirmed in a statement on Friday night that the crash involving Reid left a 5-year-old in critical condition at an area hospital and injured a 4-year-old child.



'The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,' the statement read.



'We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.'



The crash took place just after 9pm on Thursday night on Interstate 435 near Eastwood Trafficway, close to the Truman Sports Complex where the Chiefs were wrapping up final practices.



The police reported that a Chevrolet Impala had run out of gas and parked in the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435 as they called family to help.



When family arrived, they parked a Chevrolet Traverse in front of the stranded vehicle.



Reid told police that he was driving a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck that struck the left side of the Impala as the driver tried to get it up and running.



The driver had been in the car at the time Reid struck the vehicle but did not suffer any injuries.



The report states that Reid's Ram than continued to strike the parked Traverse where two children were sitting in the backseat.



The Kansas City Police Department (KCDP) said in a statement that a 5-year-old child injured in the accident was in critical condition, and a 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



They were transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries. An adult was also sitting in the front of the second car but was not injured.



The five-year-old has been named locally as a girl named Ariel, whose family said she has not woken up since the crash.



She is said to have suffered severe brain trauma and the family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover her medical expenses.



The GoFundMe, which was verified by the company to the Kansas City Star, has raised more tahn $71,000 as of Saturday night.



'She is still in very critical condition. Her mother is a single mom of 3, she will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work she will have, anything to help her family who is suffering so much right now because one man chose to drink and drive,' wrote page creator Tiffany Verhulst who said she was a cousin of Ariel's mother.



'No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother have to see her child like this.'



According to the warrant, officers could smell 'a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages' from Reid when they arrived at the scene and noted that his eyes were blood shot.



Reidtold officers that he had two to three drinks and informed them of his Adderall prescription.



The warrant also states that an officer noted signs of impairment in Reid.



The assistant coach was taken to the hospital after the crash after complaining of stomach pains but his injuries are described as non-life-threatening.