Caution EMF Radiation Poisioning (BEWARE) - Ways to AVOID it
ChosenOne1
Published 19 hours ago

Not only are you microwaving your food you are microwaving yourself as well. Did you know that Mircorowaves kills the good nutrients in your food during the heating process? Watch the video for more information on other devices we use EVERYDAY!

Test with EMF meter!!


Credits & source from: oneninetyfivenationsrising

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oneninetyfivenationsrising

healthemfsciencecaution technology

