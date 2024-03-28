Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless
Answers about Karma and Life Struggles
In this video Katharina is answering questions about struggles and karma in life. Why certain things are happening now and what we can do about it.
We have chosen this life to ascend, at least those who are aware of what is happening, even if not in your physical life now, but not the less, if you have chosen to incarnate now, you have chosen to ascend – or to try to find the way to ascension!
You chose your life before you incarnated and are responsible (response-able) for things that are happening because you chose to clear your karma.
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience
She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.
