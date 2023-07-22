Create New Account
Wresting vs Resting
High Hopes
Robert Breaker


July 21, 2023


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how people "wrest" the scriptures to their own destruction by perverting the gospel, and how salvation is simply RESTING in the Jesus' blood atonement.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVMJMaGVnUU

Keywords
jesussalvationchristianscripturesbaptistbloodwrestingatonementrestingrobert breakerperverting the gospel

