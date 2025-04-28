BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cochin Hebrew Revelation: The Scroll of Mysteries Chapter 14 (Part 2)
Project Truth Ministries
Project Truth Ministries
4 views • 6 days ago

#bible #hebrew #manuscripts #ProjectTruthMinistries #HebrewRevelation


We don’t ask for money but if you feel lead to donate here are two options:

http://paypal.me/ProjectTruthMin

https://venmo.com/u/projecttruthministries


This is a very historic thing examining a newly translated Hebrew Revelation from Cochin India. PTM has invited you to watch us examine it on camera and talk about the findings of this manuscript. There have been a lot things found in the manuscript pointing to this being a copy of a copy of a copy that comes from a first century Hebrew source. This will be amazing! Stay tuned for the next video!

If you would like to download your own version of the Cochin Hebrew Revelation go to our website at ProjectTruthMinistries.org or you can go to www.academia.edu Here is the link below!


https://www.academia.edu/119756514/Cochin_Hebrew_Revelation_MS_Oo_1_16_Translation_With_Late_2nd_Temple_Hebrew

Download it and join us! Follow along with us!

