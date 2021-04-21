DELETED BILL GATES DOCUMENTARY ABOUT GMO, VACCINES, Anti-Trust Lawsuit

Deleted documentary about BILL GATES GLEEFULLY ADMITTING to shooting GMO VACCINES in "Little kids arms", Footage from his 1998 Anti-Trust testimony showing that there is SOMETHING MENTALLY WRONG with him, looks like he's another MKULTRA subject and the suffering he's caused with his vaccine and other programs.



Gates took a page RIGHT OUT OF ROCKEFELLERS PLAYBOOK when it became known that he was SUCH A HORRIBLE SCUMBAG that no one wanted to work in his factories anymore despite thousands of people needing a job. He hired a PR FIRM to CHANGE his perception by the public and it worked. Gates has now DONE the same thing with his FARCE "The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation" and he's made FAR MORE Money, in the Hundreds of BILLIONS pushing Vaccines onto the world, especially third world nations, then he ever did owning Microsoft.