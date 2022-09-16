⚡️ Key Points from Denis Pushilin, Head of DPR, Donetsk, September 15.

⚡️ Key points from Denis Pushilin address, September 15

💥 Ukrainian terrorists attack Donetsk with NATO shells, hitting civilian targets, emergency services are working at the area of the attack

🚿 The Head of the Republic checked compliance with the water supply schedule, in fact the situation is very different from what he sees in reports, the problem will be worked out together with the Government

💧 The authorities are thinking about simplification the procedure of drinking water getting, this applies, in particular, to those people who live not according to the registration.

📲 A price chatbot has been launched, inspection bodies are already responding to requests. Turned out, the problem is not in retail outlets, but in wholesalers who inflate prices.

🥕🧅🥔 It is planned to deliver vegetables and fruits from the Kherson region at affordable prices.

Today, Ukrainian neo-Nazis almost simultaneously committed bloody vile crimes in Lugansk, Kherson and Berdyansk.

An extremely cynical terrorist attack took place in the fraternal Lugansk People's Republic. As a result, LPR Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko and his deputy Ekaterina Steglenko were killed. An equally monstrous tragedy happened in Kherson: according to preliminary information, as a result of a strike on the city center, one person was killed, four more were injured, including two children. In addition, in Berdyansk, deputy mayor Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila were treacherously killed.

I will add that the shelling of the cities of the Donetsk People's Republic continues. Over the past day hundreds of shells were fired from the Ukrainian side, three residents died, 12 were injured. And the shelling does not stop, the cannonade from the positions of Kiev is heard in any part of Donetsk.

I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.

All these facts of war crimes are further evidence that Kiev is interested in the greatest possible terror and bloodshed, in the most monstrous tragedies, in the murder of civilians. In addition, in Ukraine they want us to be confused, scared, retreated. But this will never happen - it is high time for these non-humans to understand that for every crime they will definitely be punished. The despicable Kiev regime and its terrorists will have a bad end.