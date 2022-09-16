BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️ Key Points from Denis Pushilin, Head of DPR, Donetsk, September 15.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • September 16, 2022

⚡️ Key points from Denis Pushilin address, September 15

💥 Ukrainian terrorists attack Donetsk with NATO shells, hitting civilian targets, emergency services are working at the area of the attack

🚿 The Head of the Republic checked compliance with the water supply schedule, in fact the situation is very different from what he sees in reports, the problem will be worked out together with the Government

💧 The authorities are thinking about simplification the procedure of drinking water getting, this applies, in particular, to those people who live not according to the registration.

📲 A price chatbot has been launched, inspection bodies are already responding to requests. Turned out, the problem is not in retail outlets, but in wholesalers who inflate prices.

🥕🧅🥔 It is planned to deliver vegetables and fruits from the Kherson region at affordable prices.

Today, Ukrainian neo-Nazis almost simultaneously committed bloody vile crimes in Lugansk, Kherson and Berdyansk.

An extremely cynical terrorist attack took place in the fraternal Lugansk People's Republic. As a result, LPR Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko and his deputy Ekaterina Steglenko were killed. An equally monstrous tragedy happened in Kherson: according to preliminary information, as a result of a strike on the city center, one person was killed, four more were injured, including two children. In addition, in Berdyansk, deputy mayor Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila were treacherously killed.

I will add that the shelling of the cities of the Donetsk People's Republic continues. Over the past day hundreds of shells were fired from the Ukrainian side, three residents died, 12 were injured. And the shelling does not stop, the cannonade from the positions of Kiev is heard in any part of Donetsk.

I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.

All these facts of war crimes are further evidence that Kiev is interested in the greatest possible terror and bloodshed, in the most monstrous tragedies, in the murder of civilians. In addition, in Ukraine they want us to be confused, scared, retreated. But this will never happen - it is high time for these non-humans to understand that for every crime they will definitely be punished. The despicable Kiev regime and its terrorists will have a bad end.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy