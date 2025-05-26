BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Where Did the Fundraising Money Go? School Parking Lot Update
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
41 views • 1 day ago

Buenas tardes mis amigos! 🌞 In this May update, I’m excited to show you the latest progress on our school parking lot project here in El Salvador. I’ll walk you through the full cost breakdown, take you along on a shopping trip to the local hardware store, and show you exactly what we’ve accomplished so far with your generous donations.

📊 In this video:

How the $4,017.02 was and will be spent

What materials have been purchased

What items are still needed (~$2,440)

What’s left in the budget

What’s next (hint: drainage!)


We’re so close to finishing, but a few unexpected costs have popped up. If you’d like to help us cross the finish line, donations in Bitcoin or through our GiveSendGo fundraiser are still welcome and so appreciated. 💖

🙏 Thank you again to everyone who has supported this project—you’re truly making a difference.

📌 GiveSendGo Link:https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking]

 💰 BTC Wallet: https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars

Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe if you haven’t already!

#Blessings #ElSalvador #CommunityProject #SchoolParkingLot #ConstructionUpdate #CharityHagenaars


📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
school fundraiserschool improvementel salvador school projectschool construction updateparking lot updategivesendgo fundraiserhardware store shoppingconstruction cost breakdowncommunity projectcharity hagenaarsbtc donationshow to fundraiseschool parking lot progresslocal school projectconstruction vlog
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:33Lets talk money

02:22Fundraiser links

02:35Lets go shopping

07:25Progress so far

