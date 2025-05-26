Where Did the Fundraising Money Go? School Parking Lot Update

Buenas tardes mis amigos! 🌞 In this May update, I’m excited to show you the latest progress on our school parking lot project here in El Salvador. I’ll walk you through the full cost breakdown, take you along on a shopping trip to the local hardware store, and show you exactly what we’ve accomplished so far with your generous donations.

📊 In this video:

How the $4,017.02 was and will be spent

What materials have been purchased

What items are still needed (~$2,440)

What’s left in the budget

What’s next (hint: drainage!)





We’re so close to finishing, but a few unexpected costs have popped up. If you’d like to help us cross the finish line, donations in Bitcoin or through our GiveSendGo fundraiser are still welcome and so appreciated. 💖

🙏 Thank you again to everyone who has supported this project—you’re truly making a difference.

📌 GiveSendGo Link:https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking]

💰 BTC Wallet: https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars

