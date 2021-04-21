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4/21/21 Cha_vin Fl_yd Rabbit Hole: Sabri, Omar, Ellison, FBI- Race War Staged
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521 views • April 22, 2021
You Are Free TV
4/21/21: The background behind staged Fl_yd death reaches deep into MN politics and Intelligence use of EL Nuevo Rodeo Cantina for decades- deep pockets connected to HAMAS, Cartels, Intelligence and HUD $ housing developments in Minn., plus the campaigns of Ilan Omar and Keith Ellison...
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code works for both products!
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https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Have a look at testimonials from Tetrogen Users:
https://tetrogenusa.com/real-world-feedback-on-tetrogen-fat-burning-products/
Follow the links:
https://conservativefiringline.com/explosive-the-truth-about-george-floyd-antifa-cair-keith-ellisons-minnesota-the-intersection-between-rep-omar-her-brotherhood-mafia-donor-list-whe/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/31/sunday-talks-crump-on-floyd-we-dont-understand/
Sabri, Ilhan Omar's 2nd largest donor:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/ilhan-omars-second-highest-donor-basim-omar-sabri-is-a-convicted-felon-who-regularly-raises-funds-for-hamas/
Sabri's conviction:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/03-44.ZO.html
WI Reps target Ilhan Omar campaign fraud:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/06/ilhan-omar-husband-tim-mynett/
$40 m to Sabri development project:
https://www.startribune.com/to-build-affordable-housing-minneapolis-and-st-paul-to-cash-out-city-owned-properties/499592411/?refresh=true
This is happening NOW- Sabri project:
https://www.konikprimestaff.com/2021/02/23/our-2021-top-architecture-projects-in-minneapolis/
CUPS market:
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/mn-court-of-appeals/1060890.html
Sound of Freedom trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSSD8NTEYwQ
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4/21/21: The background behind staged Fl_yd death reaches deep into MN politics and Intelligence use of EL Nuevo Rodeo Cantina for decades- deep pockets connected to HAMAS, Cartels, Intelligence and HUD $ housing developments in Minn., plus the campaigns of Ilan Omar and Keith Ellison...
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
For 25% off on Tetrogen and Munulex:
Code: YAFTV25
code works for both products!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Have a look at testimonials from Tetrogen Users:
https://tetrogenusa.com/real-world-feedback-on-tetrogen-fat-burning-products/
Follow the links:
https://conservativefiringline.com/explosive-the-truth-about-george-floyd-antifa-cair-keith-ellisons-minnesota-the-intersection-between-rep-omar-her-brotherhood-mafia-donor-list-whe/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/31/sunday-talks-crump-on-floyd-we-dont-understand/
Sabri, Ilhan Omar's 2nd largest donor:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/ilhan-omars-second-highest-donor-basim-omar-sabri-is-a-convicted-felon-who-regularly-raises-funds-for-hamas/
Sabri's conviction:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/03-44.ZO.html
WI Reps target Ilhan Omar campaign fraud:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/06/ilhan-omar-husband-tim-mynett/
$40 m to Sabri development project:
https://www.startribune.com/to-build-affordable-housing-minneapolis-and-st-paul-to-cash-out-city-owned-properties/499592411/?refresh=true
This is happening NOW- Sabri project:
https://www.konikprimestaff.com/2021/02/23/our-2021-top-architecture-projects-in-minneapolis/
CUPS market:
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/mn-court-of-appeals/1060890.html
Sound of Freedom trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSSD8NTEYwQ
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCykbXASHSpuqBOv47EqFCuA
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