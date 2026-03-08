BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
This chart needs to be shared everywhere. It shows how truly dangerous the COVID shots are.
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
126 views • 22 hours ago

This chart needs to be shared everywhere. It shows how truly dangerous the COVID shots are.


Drug Adverse Event Comparison (01/01/1996 - 12/29/23):


Ivermectin - 4,297

HCQ - 29,415

Flu Vaccine - 223,663

Dexamethasone - 113,686

Tylenol - 139,025

Remdesivir - 9,478

COVID Vaccines - 1,621,120


Naysayers will say this number is so high because billions of COVID-19 shots were administered. However, Senator Ron Johnson ran a calculation, and he found that the COVID shots were 55 times more lethal (25.1 vs 0.46 deaths per million doses) than the flu vaccines.


Join: t.me/Awekened_USA (https://t.me/+vGz2S3I49c0wODI8)🇺🇸

Recommended Channels: Click here (https://t.me/addlist/NG-6KDwb7ikzMjZi)

vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
