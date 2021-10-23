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La Quinta Finds Graphene Oxide & Billions Of Moving Nano Bots In The Liquid Of Flu Vaccine
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1009 views • October 23, 2021
La Quinta Columna doesn't rest a bit when it comes to analyzing vials. As Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano had previously announced, they managed to obtain a Chiromas anti-flu vaccination vial. This is the same vaccine used to inoculate the elderly in nursing homes.
The new analysis confirms, once again, that graphene oxide along with other unknown electronic components and moving elements is creating the so-called waves, together with the radiation emitted by 5G antennas.
The SARS-CoV-2 hoax is crumbling more and more every day. Especially, when already in other parts of the world, vaccine vials are being analyzed as well. And not only vials but the blood of inoculated people are also bringing unpleasant surprises.
The new analysis confirms, once again, that graphene oxide along with other unknown electronic components and moving elements is creating the so-called waves, together with the radiation emitted by 5G antennas.
The SARS-CoV-2 hoax is crumbling more and more every day. Especially, when already in other parts of the world, vaccine vials are being analyzed as well. And not only vials but the blood of inoculated people are also bringing unpleasant surprises.
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