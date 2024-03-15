Create New Account
GRAMMATICAL DECEPTION Pt 1
Brother Hebert Presents
What is DOG LATIN? What is 'legal fraud'? What is a GLOSSA? What is the difference between your LEGAL NAME and your Christian Name? What does Genesis Article 1:26 mean? How have we become the debtor and a serf?

Follow along (Pt 1 of 4): https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/grammatical-deception/

Globally there is no such thing as a government, they are private corporations using the word government under the color of law.

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is no longer a country. It is a CORPORATION. It has been INCORPORATED in 1871 under the District of Columbia Act of 1871.

