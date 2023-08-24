The Trumpets, the Abyss & Bitcoin

December 17th, 2017
Pastor Dean reviews the seven trumpets of Revelation in light of Bitcoin mania. Was the abyss opened in 2008? Is Bitcoin another step toward the mark of the Beast? God has given His people warning in the book of Revelation and wisdom to understand these signs of the end times.
